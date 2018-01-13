Ashley Judd Says James Franco's Response to Sexual Harassment Allegations was 'Terrific'

Top Stories
Sat, 13 January 2018 at 2:34 pm

Ashley Judd is weighing in on James Franco‘s response to accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

The actress, who was one of the first to accuse Harvey Weinstein and help launch the #MeToo movement, says that James had a “terrific” response.

In a late night interview this week, James said that the accusations he read were “not accurate, but one of the things that I’ve learned is that this is a conversation that obviously needs to be had. There are people, women and others, who have not been a part of this conversation and I truly believe and why I was wearing the pin is that they need to be a part of this conversation and so I support that.”

Ashley opened up to the BBC this week as well.

“I think that what James said is terrific,” she said (via Vulture). “And I think that we’ve all behaved — at a certain level — unconsciously, and done things that were insensitive, inappropriate, without necessarily understanding that they were. I mean we’ve all operated with a certain amount of tone-deafness, and I like the culpability, and we have to have restorative justice. This is about men and women being all together and having a more equitable and just workplace, home life, social spaces.”
Photos: Getty
  • jac

    well, she’s entitled to her wrong opinion.

  • Sansa Squad

    I agree that it was a well-crafted response and he said all the right things, but given everything the victims have shared about him reaching out to them before the news actually broke, I just don’t believe it’s sincere.

  • cutitout

    No, Violet Paley, sent him an email when the times up/me too stuff started and he responded to her. Bottom line is, nothing he has been accused of rises to the bar of assault or harassment, the women who came forward feel some type of way and it’s their right to speak out and make fools of themselves. Just because someone didn’t like the way you said or did something does not mean what you did was wrong but you can still be sorry they felt bad.

  • Sansa Squad

    I’m not just talking about Violet Paley, but I’m not going to waste my time and energy telling you what you could learn from a simple Google search. Point is, just because it’s not assault doesn’t mean it’s not wrong. Sexual misconduct on any level feeds the larger problem – the micro makes the macro – so yeah, he should have to answer for what he’s done. (And call me old-fashioned but I’d say forcing someone’s head towards your exposed penis or removing protective covering off people’s genitals during a sex scene without their consent counts as a little more than just “someone didn’t like the way you did something” but hey, maybe that’s just me!)

  • Betty

    Ashley Judd, You’re not a victim. Shut up!

  • Mercyneal

    Are you nuts? Read the story again. It was way more than Harassment

  • Mercyneal

    Um, sport? He made them refuse the genitalia guards. You are very much barking up the wrong tree. Do your homework next time