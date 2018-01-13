Top Stories
Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer's 'Today' Firing

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

Universities Where James Franco Taught Respond to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sat, 13 January 2018 at 9:50 pm

Bella & Gigi Hadid Step Out on Separate Sides of the World!

Gigi Hadid flashes a smirk as she arrives back at her apartment after running some errands on Saturday afternoon (January 13) in New York City.

The 22-year-old model looked super stylish in a camel-colored coat over a sweater and jeans as she stepped out after celebrating boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s birthday.

Gigi Hadid

That same day, Gigi‘s younger sister Bella was joined by her security team as she did some shopping in Milan.

The day before, Bella was spotted sipping on an iced drink as she spent the day apartment hunting in NYC.

10+ pictures inside of Gigi and Bella Hadid stepping out…
