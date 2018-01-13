Top Stories
Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer's 'Today' Firing

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

Universities Where James Franco Taught Respond to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sat, 13 January 2018 at 3:50 pm

Blake Lively Looks Unrecognizable on 'The Rhythm Section' Set

Blake Lively Looks Unrecognizable on 'The Rhythm Section' Set

Blake Lively spends the day filming her upcoming movie The Rhythm Section on Saturday (January 13) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress rocked a dark, brown wig, navy jacket, and boots as she was spotted on set.
Last month, Blake began filming the movie in Ireland, but production was recently moved to NYC.

The night before, Blake took to Instagram to share a couple shots of her outfit as she enjoyed a “Mom’s Night Out”!

🌈💄🌈 mom’s night out

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

