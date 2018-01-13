Blake Lively Looks Unrecognizable on 'The Rhythm Section' Set

Blake Lively spends the day filming her upcoming movie The Rhythm Section on Saturday (January 13) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress rocked a dark, brown wig, navy jacket, and boots as she was spotted on set.

Last month, Blake began filming the movie in Ireland, but production was recently moved to NYC.

The night before, Blake took to Instagram to share a couple shots of her outfit as she enjoyed a “Mom’s Night Out”!