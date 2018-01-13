Brit Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Announced!

The full list of nominees for the 2018 BRIT Awards has been revealed!

The nominations were announced on Saturday (January 13) during The BRITs Are Coming on Britain’s ITV.

Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa lead the nominations – Ed has four, and Dua earned five.

Other nominees include Liam Payne Little Mix, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Taylor Swift, Lorde, Calvin Harris, Drake, Pink, and more.

The 2018 BRIT Awards will take place on February 21 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Actor-comedian Jack Whitehall will be hosting. Ed, Dua, Foo Fighters, Stormzy, Rag’n’Bone Man, and Sam Smith will all be performing.

Check out the full list below! Click inside to see the list…

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Ed Sheeran – Asylum, Warner Music UK

Liam Gallagher – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK

Loyle Carner – AMF, Universal Music UK

Rag’n’Bone Man – Best Laid Plans/Columbia, Sony Music UK

Stormzy – Merky, Distributor: ADA

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Dua Lipa – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK

Jessie Ware – Island/PMR Records, Universal Music

Kate Tempest – Fiction Records, Universal Music

Laura Marling – More Alarming, Kobalt

Paloma Faith – RCA, Sony Music UK

BRITISH GROUP

Gorillaz – Parlophone, Warner Music UK

London Grammar – Ministry of Sound, Sony Music UK

Royal Blood – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK

Wolf Alice – Dirty Hit, Dirty Hit

The xx – Young Turks, XL Beggars

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

(Top five selected by The Academy. Public vote.)

Dave

Dua Lipa – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK

J Hus, Black Butter, Sony Music UK

Loyle Carner – AMF, Universal Music UK

Sampha – Young Turks, XL Beggars

CRITICS’ CHOICE

(Identified by a panel made up of media critics.)

Winner: Jorja Smith

Mabel – Polydor, Universal Music

Stefflon – Don Polydor, Universal Music

BRITISH PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

(Identified by a panel of A&R Executives reviewing a shortlist compiled by official PPL data)

Winner: Steve Mac

BRITISH SINGLE

(Top ten identified by overall sales success in the calendar year. Winner voted for by The Academy.)

Calvin Harris Ft Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean Feels, Columbia, Sony Music UK

Clean Bandit Ft Zara Larsson Symphony Atlantic, Warner Music UK

Dua Lipa New Rules, Warner Bros, Warner Music UK

Ed Sheeran Shape Of You, Asylum, Warner Music UK

J Hus, Did You See, Black Butter, Sony Music UK

Jax Jones Ft Raye, You Don’t Know Me, Polydor, Universal Music

Jonas Blue Ft William Singe Mama, Positiva, Universal Music

Liam Payne Ft Quavo, Strip That Down, Capitol, Universal Music

Little Mix, Touch, Syco Music, Sony Music UK

Rag’n’Bone Man, Human, Best Laid Plans/Columbia, Sony Music UK

BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dua Lipa Dua Lipa Warner Bros, Warner Music UK

Ed Sheeran ÷ Asylum, Warner Music UK

J Hus Common Sense Black Butter, Sony Music UK

Rag’n’Bone Man Human

Best Laid Plans/Columbia, Sony Music UK

Stormzy Gang Signs & Prayer

Merky, Distributor: ADA

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Top ten identified by YouTube/Vevo views. Public social vote to identify shortlist of five. Winner identified during live social vote during TV broadcast on 21st February 2018.)

Anne-Marie Ciao Adios

Asylum/Major Tom’s, Warner Music UK

Calvin Harris Ft Pharrell Williams/

Katy Perry/Big Sean Feels

Columbia, Sony Music UK

Clean Bandit Ft Zara Larsson Symphony

Atlantic, Warner Music UK

Dua Lipa New Rules

Warner Bros, Warner Music UK

Ed Sheeran Shape Of You

Asylum, Warner Music UK

Harry Styles Sign Of The Times

Columbia, Sony Music UK

Jonas Blue Ft William Singe Mama

Positiva, Universal Music

Liam Payne Ft Quavo Strip That Down

Capitol, Universal Music

Little Mix Touch

Syco Music, Sony Music UK

ZAYN and Taylor Swift I Don’t Wanna Live

Forever (Fifty Shades Darker Soundtrack)

RCA/Republic Records, Sony Music/Universal Music

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Beck EMI, Universal Music

Childish Gambino Glassnote, Universal Music

DJ Khaled Black Butter/We The Best, Sony Music UK

Drake Cash Money/Republic Records, Universal Music

Kendrick Lamar Interscope, Universal Music

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Alicia Keys – RCA, Sony Music UK

Björk – One Little Indian/Universal Music

Lorde Virgin – Universal Music

P!nk – RCA, Sony Music UK

Taylor Swift – EMI, Universal Music

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

Arcade Fire – Columbia, Sony Music UK

Foo Fighters – Columbia, Sony Music UK

Haim Polydor – Universal Music

The Killers – EMI, Universal Music

LCD Soundsystem – Columbia/DFA, Sony Music UK