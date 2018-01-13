Brit Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Announced!
The full list of nominees for the 2018 BRIT Awards has been revealed!
The nominations were announced on Saturday (January 13) during The BRITs Are Coming on Britain’s ITV.
Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa lead the nominations – Ed has four, and Dua earned five.
Other nominees include Liam Payne Little Mix, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Taylor Swift, Lorde, Calvin Harris, Drake, Pink, and more.
The 2018 BRIT Awards will take place on February 21 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Actor-comedian Jack Whitehall will be hosting. Ed, Dua, Foo Fighters, Stormzy, Rag’n’Bone Man, and Sam Smith will all be performing.
Check out the full list below! Click inside to see the list…
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
Ed Sheeran – Asylum, Warner Music UK
Liam Gallagher – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK
Loyle Carner – AMF, Universal Music UK
Rag’n’Bone Man – Best Laid Plans/Columbia, Sony Music UK
Stormzy – Merky, Distributor: ADA
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Dua Lipa – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK
Jessie Ware – Island/PMR Records, Universal Music
Kate Tempest – Fiction Records, Universal Music
Laura Marling – More Alarming, Kobalt
Paloma Faith – RCA, Sony Music UK
BRITISH GROUP
Gorillaz – Parlophone, Warner Music UK
London Grammar – Ministry of Sound, Sony Music UK
Royal Blood – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK
Wolf Alice – Dirty Hit, Dirty Hit
The xx – Young Turks, XL Beggars
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT
(Top five selected by The Academy. Public vote.)
Dave
Dua Lipa – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK
J Hus, Black Butter, Sony Music UK
Loyle Carner – AMF, Universal Music UK
Sampha – Young Turks, XL Beggars
CRITICS’ CHOICE
(Identified by a panel made up of media critics.)
Winner: Jorja Smith
Mabel – Polydor, Universal Music
Stefflon – Don Polydor, Universal Music
BRITISH PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
(Identified by a panel of A&R Executives reviewing a shortlist compiled by official PPL data)
Winner: Steve Mac
BRITISH SINGLE
(Top ten identified by overall sales success in the calendar year. Winner voted for by The Academy.)
Calvin Harris Ft Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean Feels, Columbia, Sony Music UK
Clean Bandit Ft Zara Larsson Symphony Atlantic, Warner Music UK
Dua Lipa New Rules, Warner Bros, Warner Music UK
Ed Sheeran Shape Of You, Asylum, Warner Music UK
J Hus, Did You See, Black Butter, Sony Music UK
Jax Jones Ft Raye, You Don’t Know Me, Polydor, Universal Music
Jonas Blue Ft William Singe Mama, Positiva, Universal Music
Liam Payne Ft Quavo, Strip That Down, Capitol, Universal Music
Little Mix, Touch, Syco Music, Sony Music UK
Rag’n’Bone Man, Human, Best Laid Plans/Columbia, Sony Music UK
BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Dua Lipa Dua Lipa Warner Bros, Warner Music UK
Ed Sheeran ÷ Asylum, Warner Music UK
J Hus Common Sense Black Butter, Sony Music UK
Rag’n’Bone Man Human
Best Laid Plans/Columbia, Sony Music UK
Stormzy Gang Signs & Prayer
Merky, Distributor: ADA
BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
(Top ten identified by YouTube/Vevo views. Public social vote to identify shortlist of five. Winner identified during live social vote during TV broadcast on 21st February 2018.)
Anne-Marie Ciao Adios
Asylum/Major Tom’s, Warner Music UK
Calvin Harris Ft Pharrell Williams/
Katy Perry/Big Sean Feels
Columbia, Sony Music UK
Clean Bandit Ft Zara Larsson Symphony
Atlantic, Warner Music UK
Dua Lipa New Rules
Warner Bros, Warner Music UK
Ed Sheeran Shape Of You
Asylum, Warner Music UK
Harry Styles Sign Of The Times
Columbia, Sony Music UK
Jonas Blue Ft William Singe Mama
Positiva, Universal Music
Liam Payne Ft Quavo Strip That Down
Capitol, Universal Music
Little Mix Touch
Syco Music, Sony Music UK
ZAYN and Taylor Swift I Don’t Wanna Live
Forever (Fifty Shades Darker Soundtrack)
RCA/Republic Records, Sony Music/Universal Music
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
Beck EMI, Universal Music
Childish Gambino Glassnote, Universal Music
DJ Khaled Black Butter/We The Best, Sony Music UK
Drake Cash Money/Republic Records, Universal Music
Kendrick Lamar Interscope, Universal Music
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Alicia Keys – RCA, Sony Music UK
Björk – One Little Indian/Universal Music
Lorde Virgin – Universal Music
P!nk – RCA, Sony Music UK
Taylor Swift – EMI, Universal Music
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Arcade Fire – Columbia, Sony Music UK
Foo Fighters – Columbia, Sony Music UK
Haim Polydor – Universal Music
The Killers – EMI, Universal Music
LCD Soundsystem – Columbia/DFA, Sony Music UK