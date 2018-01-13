Celebs Praise Mark Wahlberg for Donating Re-shoot Fee to Time's Up

Celebrities are speaking out to praise Mark Wahlberg for his $1.5 million donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

This is the amount that Mark was paid to do re-shoots on the movie All the Money in the World, while his co-star Michelle Williams (who is billed as the film’s lead star) received just $1,000 for the same amount of work.

After the story went wide, Mark decided to donate his re-shoot fee to the fund to help in the fight for gender equality.

Stars like Michelle‘s BFF Busy Philipps, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, and more have spoken out about Mark‘s donation. Amber Tamblyn has even pointed out how Mark is only the second male celebrity to make a donation to the Time’s Up fund without donating alongside a woman.

