Celebs Praise Mark Wahlberg for Donating Re-shoot Fee to Time's Up
Celebrities are speaking out to praise Mark Wahlberg for his $1.5 million donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.
This is the amount that Mark was paid to do re-shoots on the movie All the Money in the World, while his co-star Michelle Williams (who is billed as the film’s lead star) received just $1,000 for the same amount of work.
After the story went wide, Mark decided to donate his re-shoot fee to the fund to help in the fight for gender equality.
Stars like Michelle‘s BFF Busy Philipps, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, and more have spoken out about Mark‘s donation. Amber Tamblyn has even pointed out how Mark is only the second male celebrity to make a donation to the Time’s Up fund without donating alongside a woman.
Yes yes yes! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Thank you @mark_wahlberg for not only supporting @TIMESUPNW but for supporting fair pay for women! #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/NTCNBSfM8N
— Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) January 13, 2018
🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/VCIdrMxqTR
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) January 13, 2018
Good for you, Mark. I hope other men in our industry follow suit. To date, Mark Wahlberg is one of only two men in our business who have donated to The Legal Defense Fund on their own, without a woman co-donating. Yes, you read that correctly. #TIMESUP https://t.co/I2UzVS3NG8
— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 13, 2018
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 13, 2018
Now that’s a man who understands we must act upon what we speak. It’s not enough to just wear the pin. He bossed up. Mad respect to @mark_wahlberg. #timesupnow https://t.co/r7ySRlO31G
— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) January 13, 2018
I remember every holiday, drug dealers would come to the projects, passing out turkeys and cash with the full intention of continuing to exploit the neighborhood.
Mark Wahlberg has done a great thing here, but I don’t trust @WME’s contribution at all. https://t.co/bgKcT1PoWM
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) January 13, 2018
Classy move. All you can do is try and do good in the moment. For me, 2018 is about not punishing people for mistakes. https://t.co/EtKXho4Ra3
— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 13, 2018
#TimesUp on pay inequality. https://t.co/SitY9KvpvG
— ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 13, 2018
Classy and admirable move, @MarkWahlberg. Mark Wahlberg and Agency Give $2M to Time's Up Fund After Pay Discrepancy Outcry – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/SuoYvFcFaX
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 13, 2018
Good for Mark Wahlberg, who did NOTHING wrong in all this. https://t.co/u6Z9b42G1Q
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 13, 2018