Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer's 'Today' Firing

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

Universities Where James Franco Taught Respond to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sat, 13 January 2018 at 5:44 pm

Celebs Praise Mark Wahlberg for Donating Re-shoot Fee to Time's Up

Celebs Praise Mark Wahlberg for Donating Re-shoot Fee to Time's Up

Celebrities are speaking out to praise Mark Wahlberg for his $1.5 million donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

This is the amount that Mark was paid to do re-shoots on the movie All the Money in the World, while his co-star Michelle Williams (who is billed as the film’s lead star) received just $1,000 for the same amount of work.

After the story went wide, Mark decided to donate his re-shoot fee to the fund to help in the fight for gender equality.

Stars like Michelle‘s BFF Busy Philipps, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, and more have spoken out about Mark‘s donation. Amber Tamblyn has even pointed out how Mark is only the second male celebrity to make a donation to the Time’s Up fund without donating alongside a woman.

Click inside to read a lot more tweets…

  • Amaranthus63

    And what exactly is wrong with a celebrity couple that are married donating along side each other. Some of the digs at people are getting ridiculous.

  • 777

    I hate the fact that people kept saying it’s an equality problem. It wasn’t. Michelle said she’ll work for free because she wanted the movie to go out in the original time. She didn’t want to exploit the situation. Mark held the production hostage. This isn’t about equality, it’s about him saving face because it labeled him as difficult to work with.

  • Thiran Uthaman

    I cant believe the PR move is actually working. I never disliked him for the wage cap thing, because in all fairness, it was not his fault. However seeing how he is playing the the whole situation to his advantage.. pisses me off for some reason.

  • Casey C

    100% PR and look how well it’s working

  • gwen

    He’s good at this. He knew for his image he had to do something.