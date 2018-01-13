Charlie Heaton Shares Sweet Birthday Message for Girlfriend Natalia Dyer!

Charlie Heaton flashes a smirk as he arrives at the GQ’s 2018 Best Dressed Man dinner on Saturday night (January 13) in Milan, Italy.

The 23-year-old Stranger Things actor looked very dapper in a navy striped suit with a red, white, and blue tie for the event held during Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week.

Joining Charlie at the event was 22-year-old Irish actor Patrick Gibson who kept things cool in a black bomber jacket and white T-shirt.

Earlier that day, Charlie took to Instagram to wish girlfriend Natalia Dyer a happy birthday with a super sweet post!

FYI: Charlie is wearing a Gucci suit.

