Sat, 13 January 2018 at 8:26 pm

Charlie Heaton Shares Sweet Birthday Message for Girlfriend Natalia Dyer!

Charlie Heaton Shares Sweet Birthday Message for Girlfriend Natalia Dyer!

Charlie Heaton flashes a smirk as he arrives at the GQ’s 2018 Best Dressed Man dinner on Saturday night (January 13) in Milan, Italy.

The 23-year-old Stranger Things actor looked very dapper in a navy striped suit with a red, white, and blue tie for the event held during Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week.

Joining Charlie at the event was 22-year-old Irish actor Patrick Gibson who kept things cool in a black bomber jacket and white T-shirt.

Earlier that day, Charlie took to Instagram to wish girlfriend Natalia Dyer a happy birthday with a super sweet post!

FYI: Charlie is wearing a Gucci suit.

10+ pictures inside of Charlie Heaton and Patrick Gibson arriving at the event…
  • Johnny Sack-Sacrimony

    are these fellows an item?

  • ShellBell

    Yeah, they started going out when they were filming the first season. They have never come out and said they are dating but they are snapped together all the time holding hands, cuddling etc.

  • Just Saying

    Also smoking, and probably doing cocaine too :D