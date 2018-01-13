Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

It looks like Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin‘s relationship is continuing to get stronger and stronger!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades Freed actress and the 40-year-old Coldplay singer were spotted on a dinner date on Friday night (January 12) in Malibu, Calif.

Dakota and Chris were seen arriving for dinner in his car and they both were smiling wide while waiting for their table on the patio. You can check out the pictures at DailyMail.co.uk.

Though they have been spotted in the same places, this is the first time that Dakota and Chris have been photographed together!