Eliza Dushku's Alleged Abuser Responds to Allegations, Calls Them 'Atrocious Lies'

Joel Kramer, the True Lies stunt coordinator who Eliza Dushku has accused of sexually assaulting her at the age of 12, is speaking out to deny the accusations made against him.

Kramer told THR that the allegations are “atrocious lies” and that he is already getting death threats because of them. He says he did spend time with Eliza as she stated in her story, but that he was never alone with her.

“We took care of her like she was our kid,” he said. “I don’t ever remember being alone with her. ‘Luring’ her up to my hotel room, is just crazy.”

Kramer claims that Eliza had a crush on him, something he says an assistant on set alerted him to. He said, “I don’t know what goes through a young girl’s mind, I don’t know what goes through anyone’s mind. Something set her off somewhere.”

While Kramer plans on talking to a lawyer, he will not countersue if this goes to court. “I’m not even angry, I’m just so hurt,” he said. “I’m probably going to have to talk to an attorney at some point, that will cost me thousands of dollars to get to the bottom of this, but why would I want to countersue and ruin her life? It’s a lose-lose for everybody.”