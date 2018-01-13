James Cameron Praises 'Brave' Eliza Dushku for Coming Forward with Sexual Assault Allegations

James Cameron is breaking his silence on Eliza Dushku‘s claims that True Lies stunt coordinator Joel Kramer sexually assaulted her when she was 12-years-old.

While attending the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Saturday (January 13), the 63-year-old director and writer of True Lies called the 37-year-old actress “brave” for coming forward with her story.

"I haven't given a lot of thought to this specific situation because I just heard about. Obviously, Eliza is very brave for speaking up," James said. "I think all the women are that are speaking up and calling for a reckoning now. I think this has been endemic throughout human systems, not just Hollywood."

Earlier today, Eliza shared an open letter, recounting how Joel molested her on set of the 1994 movie. Joel recently slammed the allegations, calling them “atrocious lies.”

"But had I known about it, there would've been no mercy," James continued. "Now, especially that I have daughters, there's really no mercy."

“This is a great moment in history, unfortunately it’s founded on personal tragedy for so many of these women. This is not a reckoning for Hollywood, this is not a reckoning for America, this is a reckoning for the human race. This shit has been going on since Day 1. So whenever there’s a male in a position of power, and he’s got a piece missing and doesn’t understand the consequences of what he’s doing — and maybe out of this can come some education that can pull some man who would otherwise go down that path back from the brink as well. Because I think a lot of it has to come from some kind of lack of empathy, they’re clearly not feeling what this is going to mean for this person further down the line. Hopefully we’ll be making films about this stuff and we’ll put something in place as industry practice to do it as much as we can to prevent it. Because this is happening right now. Directors are historically pretty oblivious to the interpersonal things that are happening on their set, because they are just focused — and I’m probably one of the worst offenders of that, being focused on what I’m doing creatively. But had I known about it, there would’ve been no mercy. Now, especially that I have daughters, there’s really no mercy,” James said via EW.com.