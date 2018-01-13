James Marsden Watches Son Jack Walk in Dolce&Gabbana's Milan Show!

James Marsden looks handsome in his leather bomber jacket while attending the Dolce&Gabbana fashion show held during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19 on Saturday (January 13) in Milan, Italy.

The 44-year-old Westworld actor was at the event to support his 16-year-old son Jack, who walked the runway along with other young stars and celebrity children.

“Could not be more proud of my oldest son @jackmmarsden walking his first show for @dolcegabbana and their Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/2019 campaign in Milan today! 🕺🍾,” James wrote on his Instagram account. “Thank you Domenico and Stefano for having us!”