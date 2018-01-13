Jim Carrey Thought He Had 10 Minutes to Live After 'Ballistic Missile' Warning in Hawaii

Jim Carrey thought that he had just minutes to live when a government alert was sent out to people’s phones on Saturday (January 13), saying that a “ballistic missile” was heading to Hawaii.

“Emergency Alert: BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” the message read. It was sent out just after 8am local time.

Jim tweeted about receiving the message, which sent the people of Hawaii into panic mode until a retraction was sent out 35 minutes later.

“I woke up this morning in Hawaii with ten minutes to live. It was a false alarm, but a real psychic warning. If we allow this one-man Gomorrah and his corrupt Republican congress to continue alienating the world we are headed for suffering beyond all imagination. ;^\” he tweeted.

We’re glad that everyone is safe!