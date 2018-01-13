Top Stories
Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer's 'Today' Firing

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

Universities Where James Franco Taught Respond to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sat, 13 January 2018 at 6:33 pm

Jim Carrey Thought He Had 10 Minutes to Live After 'Ballistic Missile' Warning in Hawaii

Jim Carrey Thought He Had 10 Minutes to Live After 'Ballistic Missile' Warning in Hawaii

Jim Carrey thought that he had just minutes to live when a government alert was sent out to people’s phones on Saturday (January 13), saying that a “ballistic missile” was heading to Hawaii.

“Emergency Alert: BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” the message read. It was sent out just after 8am local time.

Jim tweeted about receiving the message, which sent the people of Hawaii into panic mode until a retraction was sent out 35 minutes later.

“I woke up this morning in Hawaii with ten minutes to live. It was a false alarm, but a real psychic warning. If we allow this one-man Gomorrah and his corrupt Republican congress to continue alienating the world we are headed for suffering beyond all imagination. ;^\” he tweeted.

We’re glad that everyone is safe!
  • Johnny Sack-Sacrimony

    a depraved man

  • Esoteric11

    Yes it is coming. And Trump is bringing it.

  • DEADP00L

    The best thing for this whole world is for us to be isolated. We wouldn’t b e in the state we are in domestically or internationally if it hadnt been for the past 30 years of US aggression all over the world.

    We are done being an empire. We never should have been one. South Korea and China are both fully within their rights to handle North Korea, and if they can do it diplomatically, nobody loses.

    Thank God for the Iran Deal too. The EU and NATO states did us all a favor. Diplomacy is the best policy, anyone who says otherwise has a stake in destroying not just millions of lives but our planet.