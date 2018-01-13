Kit Harington Attends Two Dolce Fashion Shows in One Day!

Kit Harington attend not one, but two fashion shows for Dolce&Gabbana on Saturday (January 13) in Milan, Italy.

The 31-year-old Game of Thrones actor wore a purple suit while attending the Kings Angels show and then he changed into a black suit for the Unexpected Show event that evening.

Kit has been all over the globe this past week. He was in Los Angeles last weekend for the Golden Globes, then spent some time in New York City with fiancee Rose Leslie, and is now in Milan for fashion week.