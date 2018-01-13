Top Stories
Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer's 'Today' Firing

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

Universities Where James Franco Taught Respond to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sat, 13 January 2018 at 6:08 pm

Kit Harington Attends Two Dolce Fashion Shows in One Day!

Kit Harington Attends Two Dolce Fashion Shows in One Day!

Kit Harington attend not one, but two fashion shows for Dolce&Gabbana on Saturday (January 13) in Milan, Italy.

The 31-year-old Game of Thrones actor wore a purple suit while attending the Kings Angels show and then he changed into a black suit for the Unexpected Show event that evening.

Kit has been all over the globe this past week. He was in Los Angeles last weekend for the Golden Globes, then spent some time in New York City with fiancee Rose Leslie, and is now in Milan for fashion week.
