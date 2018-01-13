Top Stories
Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer's 'Today' Firing

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

Universities Where James Franco Taught Respond to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sat, 13 January 2018 at 2:50 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Checks Out the Races in Morocco!

Leonardo DiCaprio Checks Out the Races in Morocco!

Leonardo DiCaprio chats with a couple racers ahead of the Marrakech ePrix on Saturday (January 13) at the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan in Marrakech, Morocco.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actor kept a low profile in a black LA Dodgers hat, sunglasses, and a navy jacket as he hung out at the race track.

Leo‘s buddy Orlando Bloom was spotted earlier in the day suiting up for the race.

ICYMI, it was recently reported that Leo is in talks to star in Quentin Tarantino‘s upcoming film about Charles Manson!

Photos: Getty
