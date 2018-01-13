Leonardo DiCaprio Checks Out the Races in Morocco!

Leonardo DiCaprio chats with a couple racers ahead of the Marrakech ePrix on Saturday (January 13) at the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan in Marrakech, Morocco.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actor kept a low profile in a black LA Dodgers hat, sunglasses, and a navy jacket as he hung out at the race track.

Leo‘s buddy Orlando Bloom was spotted earlier in the day suiting up for the race.

ICYMI, it was recently reported that Leo is in talks to star in Quentin Tarantino‘s upcoming film about Charles Manson!

