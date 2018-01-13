Liam Payne Celebrates His Brit Awards Nominations!

Liam Payne is all smiles as he arrives at the 2018 Brit Awards Nominations Photocall on Saturday (January 13) in London, England.

The 24-year-old singer kept things cool in a tan jacket, burgundy sweatpants, and grey sneakers for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne

During the event, Liam hit the stage for a performance before the nominations were announced.

Liam has been nominated for British Single and British Artist Video of the Year for his song “Strip That Down.”

After the show, Liam took to Twitter to share a video thanking the Brit Awards for the nominations and telling fans to vote!