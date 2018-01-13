Maisie Williams Adds Tom Hanks' Name to Arya's 'Kill List'

Maisie Williams has people asking her all the time to recite Arya Stark’s “kill list” and to add their names to the end… so she did it for her fellow The Graham Norton Show guest Tom Hanks!

The 20-year-old Game of Thrones actress appeared on the BBC talk show this week and was asked about the kill list. So she recited it and added Tom, Graham, and fellow guest Anthony Joshua‘s names to the end.

“A lot of people come up to me in the street and they want me to recite the names but then add their name,” Maisie said about the request she often gets, which she thinks is “a little odd.”

Watch below!



Maisie Williams’ ‘Kill List’ – The Graham Norton Show