Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer's 'Today' Firing

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

Universities Where James Franco Taught Respond to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sat, 13 January 2018 at 4:17 pm

Meryl Streep & Tom Hanks Premiere 'The Post' in Paris

Meryl Streep is all smiles as she hits the premiere of The Post (it’s titled Pentagon Papers in France) on Saturday (January 13) at the Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris, France.

The 68-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined at the premiere by her co-star Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg along with his wife Kate Capshaw.

Earlier this week, Meryl revealed her feelings on Oprah running president!

The Post is out in theaters now.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the premiere…
