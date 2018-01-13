Michelle Williams Responds to Mark Wahlberg's $1.5 Million Time's Up Donation

Michelle Williams is reacting to Mark Wahlberg‘s major donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

Earlier today (January 13), the 46-year-old actor donated $1.5 million to the organization under his 37-year-old co-star’s name after after it was revealed he made that much more than her on the reshoots for All the Money in the World.

Michelle has now released a statement reacting to the donation.

“Today isn’t about me,” Michelle says in her statement. “My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice. Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours.”