Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer's 'Today' Firing

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

Universities Where James Franco Taught Respond to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sat, 13 January 2018 at 10:32 pm

'Modern Family' Likely to End After Next Season

'Modern Family' Likely to End After Next Season

It looks like the end of Modern Family is near.

Co-creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd shared in a recent interview that they “can’t imagine” the series continuing after season 10.

“Our plan is to end it at 10,” Steve told THR. “If we can leave with most of our audience wanting more, I think that’s the right way to do it.”

As of now, no final decision has been set in stone, but Steve says that there are no plans for them to continue after that.

Modern Family – which is currently in the middle of season nine – will be celebrating their 200th episode this week.

Modern Family first aired on ABC back in September 2009 and has been the network’s longest-running comedy.
