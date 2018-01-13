Top Stories
Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Cara Delevingne Sleeping in Hair & Makeup! (Video)

Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Cara Delevingne Sleeping in Hair & Makeup! (Video)

Reese Witherspoon had the best reaction to Cara Delevingne‘s unusual beauty routine!

The 41-year-old Big Little Lies star left a comment on the 25-year-old Suicide Squad actress’ latest Instagram video, in which she takes a nap while getting her makeup done.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cara Delevingne

“Here is something natural for you to chew on… or maybe not so natural 😊 commence the snoring,” Cara captioned it.

“So many follow up questions,” Reese Witherspoon wrote.

Dane DeHaan, Cara‘s co-star from the 2017′s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, added, “Good times.”

Watch below!
