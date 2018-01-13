Top Stories
Sat, 13 January 2018 at 7:12 pm

RHONY's Jill Zarin's Husband Bobby Zarin Has Died at 71

Bobby Zarin, the husband of The Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin, has passed away at the age of 71.

Zarin died on Saturday (January 13) following a battle with cancer.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support during this difficult time,” the family wrote in a statement on Jill‘s website.

Bobby was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009 and had his thyroid removed. It was discovered that the cancer had spread to his lungs in 2013 and then in 2016, it was revealed that he had a cancerous brain tumor. Bobby is survived by Jill and his children David, 41, Jennifer, 38, Jonathan, 35, and stepdaughter Ally Shapiro, 25. We send our thoughts and condolences to the family during this difficult time.
