Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer's 'Today' Firing

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

Universities Where James Franco Taught Respond to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sat, 13 January 2018 at 3:48 pm

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

Selena Gomez‘s mom Mandy Teefey is spilling on how she feels about her daughter dating ex Justin Bieber again.

Last month, the “Wolves” singer and her mom unfollowed each other on Instagram, but Selena has since updated her profile photo to one of Mandy.

Rumors started swirling that the two might have had a falling out about Selena‘s relationship with Justin, which may have led to Mandy‘s hospitalization, though People reported that that wasn’t the case.

Now, Mandy is revealing that she didn’t speak to Justin while Selena had her kidney transplant last summer. In fact, they haven’t talked or texted in “years,” and she told Gossip Cop that she is “not happy” with the couple’s latest reunion.

Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy,” Mandy explained. “Every mother and daughter has disagreements. She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices.”
  • namers

    Mother knows best.

  • Eric A

    Who cares?

  • Mdc

    Her mom.

  • Nsg

    Her Mom is a nut job who has been going to the media telling her daughter’s personal life issues, which should have been kept private. She was fired as Selena’s manager for a reason.

  • Yeezus_chri5t

    Jesus

  • duh!

    Let’s stop acting like Selena is the sweet innocent one…she clearly has mental issues and nobody is making her be with Justin…her choice

  • Matt Kraus

    maybe she should control her…

  • persononhere

    i thought mommy was in rehab??? should she be giving life advice?

  • ShellBell

    The typical toxic relationship where they are both as bad as each other yet as you say, Selena is once again being portrayed as the princess when all you have to do is look up some of the stuff she’s done.

    The same thing is gonna happen as last time then we’ll get all the songs and interviews again saying she thought this time would be different when everyone including her knew how it was gonna play out.

  • RocknRollerBlues

    Says the nutjob who stopped her own daughter from speaking to her sister when Selena fired her in 2014. No-one’s buying your act Mandy. No proper mother “talks” to their daughter through the media, so how about you go work on your parenting skills wacko?