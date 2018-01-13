Top Stories
Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer's 'Today' Firing

Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer's 'Today' Firing

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

Universities Where James Franco Taught Respond to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Universities Where James Franco Taught Respond to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sat, 13 January 2018 at 2:21 pm

'Walking Dead' Renewed for Season 9, New Showrunner Announced

'Walking Dead' Renewed for Season 9, New Showrunner Announced

The Walking Dead is officially coming back for a ninth season on AMC and a new showrunner has been announced.

Scott M. Gimple, the show’s showrunner from season four through eight, will now serve as the chief content officer of the franchise. Angela Kang has been promoted from executive producer to showrunner.

“This is an enormously important day for the entire The Walking Dead television universe. We are proud to acknowledge Angela’s significant contribution to the series and to set a clear path forward for a ninth season under her direction. Further, with gratitude and admiration, we also recognize Scott’s broad impact on, and leadership of, the content that fuels our TWD universe. Together, we will dream bigger and more broadly than ever before,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios (via THR). “I know I speak for Angela, Scott and everyone at AMC when I say thanks most of all to the fans and the many talented people who have helped AMC play Dead.”

Angela has been working on The Walking Dead since 2011 and has written about 20 episodes of the series. The show will return in late 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: AMC
Posted to: Television, Walking Dead

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark and Donnie Wahlberg are protecting their secret sauce - TMZ
  • Camila Cabello almost kissed Nick Jonas on New Year's Eve - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres' tribute to her late father was so touching - TooFab
  • Rebecca Hall is donating her salary from her Woody Allen movie to the Time's Up fund - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Miley Cyrus responded to the mini Hannah Montana reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Casey C

    the second half of season 8 will air in feburary not ‘late 2018′ FFS

  • rose

    Hopefully they remember this is Rick’s story. And they better not try and replace the leading part to Daryl or else … Me not giving up on this show is entirely due to the fact that Rick and Michonne are still on it (I can’t believe they really axed Carl) I remember years ago, Gimple and the cast were doing a panel and laughing at Lost and it’s final seasons, talking about how it didn’t make sense in the end … They better get their sh*t together and do better. Clearly the problem is not the actors (well apart from Masterson) and they better be thankful to have Lincoln, Gurira, James (well i’m in denial) and McBride still in the game. #endofrant

  • Casey C

    I dunno, JDM is a pretty big problem for me. he can’t act and Negan needs charisma which JDM just doesn’t have int he role. he just uses the same physical ticks over and over. he’s not remotely scary or intimidating and yet we’re supposed to believe he’s got hundreds of peope cowering in fear. he’s poisoned the last couple seasons for me

  • rose

    Oh I actually forgot about Negan and I totally agree with you! His arrival on the show and the way it was tackled was/is a disaster! JDM portrayal is horrendous : he’s more charismatic in the comics and happens to be absolutely insufferable on the show.

  • namers

    This show is horrible; like AHS, you just can’t believe it gets renewed. You wait and wait and nothing happens, no characters to care about and 3 seasons and no one can kill Negen? For me, Fear of the Walking Dead is a superior show.

  • ShellBell

    Your not the only one to say that. It seems to be one of the biggest annoyances from the last few seasons. Saying that though, I don’t think many would be able to play him faithfully.

    I loved the show when it first started but the last 2-3 seasons have just been dragging and people are switching off. I’m hoping we get another 1 or 2 then they stop it unless they can find a way to bring it full circle to the way it was the first few seasons but I’m not banking on it.

  • Casey C

    first thing would be to get riid of Negan or at least get JDM to do SOMETHING other than what he’s doing because it doesn’t work. he’s a joke. there’s no charisma, no real menace, no nothing. he’s utterly unbelievable as having essentially enslaved entire encampments. JDM was the wrong choice OR he should have been reined in by directors much sooner. the last couple of seasons have really dragged and for me thats entirely Negan. he’s been the worst thing to happen to the show for a really long time. watching the group bow and scrape in front of him after literally facing down a freaking TANK in earlier seasons is just pathetic. he’s not worked, he needs to go