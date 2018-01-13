'Walking Dead' Renewed for Season 9, New Showrunner Announced

The Walking Dead is officially coming back for a ninth season on AMC and a new showrunner has been announced.

Scott M. Gimple, the show’s showrunner from season four through eight, will now serve as the chief content officer of the franchise. Angela Kang has been promoted from executive producer to showrunner.

“This is an enormously important day for the entire The Walking Dead television universe. We are proud to acknowledge Angela’s significant contribution to the series and to set a clear path forward for a ninth season under her direction. Further, with gratitude and admiration, we also recognize Scott’s broad impact on, and leadership of, the content that fuels our TWD universe. Together, we will dream bigger and more broadly than ever before,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios (via THR). “I know I speak for Angela, Scott and everyone at AMC when I say thanks most of all to the fans and the many talented people who have helped AMC play Dead.”

Angela has been working on The Walking Dead since 2011 and has written about 20 episodes of the series. The show will return in late 2018.