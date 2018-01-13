Zayn Malik Steps Out After Celebrating His Birthday in NYC

Zayn Malik makes a stylish exit from girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s apartment on Saturday afternoon (January 13) in New York City.

The newly 25-year-old entertainer bundled up in a shearling jacket, jeans, green sneakers, and sunglasses as he stepped out for the afternoon.

The night before, Zayn and Gigi were spotted holding hands and looking super cool as they celebrated his birthday.

Gigi wished Zayn a happy birthday with a super sweet note and never-before-seen photos.