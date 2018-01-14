Top Stories
Sun, 14 January 2018 at 12:59 am

Alison Brie & Milo Ventimiglia Celebrate Their 'Confidential' Covers

Alison Brie hits the red she carpet as arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine’s Awards Issue Celebration on Saturday night (January 13) at the Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress looked super chic in a white, silk jumpsuit for the event which she co-hosted with alongside Milo Ventimiglia.

Supporting Alison at the event was her GLOW co-star Betty Gilpin.

You can read Alison‘s full interview with the mag at LAConfidential.com.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
