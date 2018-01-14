Anthony Rapp Responds to Michelle Williams' Wage Gap Statement Mention

Michelle Williams released a statement on Saturday night (January 13), after news broke that Mark Wahlberg would be donating his $1.5 million earned from All the Money in the World reshoots to the Time’s Up movement. In her statement, she mentioned actor Anthony Rapp.

Anthony bravely came forward with his story of what happened between him and Kevin Spacey when he was just 14 years old. Michelle said of Anthony, “Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours.”

Mark famously received $1.5 million for his work during reshoots, while reports suggest Michelle only made $80 a day.

Reshoots began when Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin in the film after allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.