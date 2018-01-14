Top Stories
Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

This Is a Scary Situation for Taylor Swift!

Sun, 14 January 2018 at 8:45 am

Anthony Rapp Responds to Michelle Williams' Wage Gap Statement Mention

Michelle Williams released a statement on Saturday night (January 13), after news broke that Mark Wahlberg would be donating his $1.5 million earned from All the Money in the World reshoots to the Time’s Up movement. In her statement, she mentioned actor Anthony Rapp.

Anthony bravely came forward with his story of what happened between him and Kevin Spacey when he was just 14 years old. Michelle said of Anthony, “Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours.”

Mark famously received $1.5 million for his work during reshoots, while reports suggest Michelle only made $80 a day.

Reshoots began when Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin in the film after allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.

    Nobody should have to work for free. If the producers of “All the Money in the World” decided to do reshoots, they should have paid everyone. Mark Wahlberg did the right thing by negotiating to be paid an additional salary. We will probably never know how voluntarily the other people involved in the reshoots gave up additional pay. Who among us hasn’t been asked -and not very subtly pressured- by our employers to do more work for nothing?

    agree noone should work for free
    but theres info that some decided not to ask for money cause reshoots were required because of kevin spaceys firing and there was not enough budget prepared for such a scenario so the entire film was in danger..
    … however , they managed to pay mark so….

    this guy isn’t brave and he must be enjoying his new notoriety. michelle is a wimp who didn’t stand up for herself but let others do it for her. bunch of bullies