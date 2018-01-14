Bill Murray Portrays Steve Bannon on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!
The identity behind the Grim Reaper playing Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live has been revealed – and it’s Bill Murray!
During the show’s first show in 2018, the 67-year-old SNL alum revealed himself while appearing on a sketch of The Morning Joe show to chat about the new book Fire and Fury – the book about President Trump‘s White House – along with his firing.
Bill as Steve went on to share what he’s been up to since losing his job as the White House chief strategist – including developing a new line of crinkled barn jackets called “Frumpers for Guys.”
Watch a clip from the sketch below!
Steven Bannon (Bill Murray) stopped by Morning Joe to talk about Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury." #SNL pic.twitter.com/FBL9W3mNla
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 14, 2018