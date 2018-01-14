Top Stories
Sun, 14 January 2018 at 12:04 am

Bill Murray Portrays Steve Bannon on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

The identity behind the Grim Reaper playing Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live has been revealed – and it’s Bill Murray!

During the show’s first show in 2018, the 67-year-old SNL alum revealed himself while appearing on a sketch of The Morning Joe show to chat about the new book Fire and Fury – the book about President Trump‘s White House – along with his firing.

Bill as Steve went on to share what he’s been up to since losing his job as the White House chief strategist – including developing a new line of crinkled barn jackets called “Frumpers for Guys.”

Watch a clip from the sketch below!
