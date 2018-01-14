Chris Evans Reacts to All the Talk About His Captain America Beard

Chris Evans was a special guest on a recent episode of the Thirst Aid Kit podcast, and hosts, Bim and Nichole, grilled him about his Captain America beard!

If you remember, a large majority of social media chatter after the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer debuted included fans talking about Captain America’s brand new beard. Up until the trailer, Cap had only had a clean-shaven look.

The ladies commented on liking the beard and he responded, “Well that’s good. That’s good, because I like it too. I mean, I usually live my life with a beard. I’m not a huge fan of shaving, and it just provides a little bit of anonymity at times….I was really excited that the Russo’s and Marvel were willing to kinda give that look a shot.”

“I think it’s cool!” Chris continued. “I think it kind of changes things up. We’ve seen Cap the same way so many times. He’s such a throwback. He’s such a classic. It kind of gives him a little bit of a modern vibe.”

The hosts added, “People kept looking at the trailer because of your beard!”

“Well, hey, I wish he was here to thank you, but he’s been shaved! Don’t worry, I’ll get him back real soon,” Chris added. “It actually grows really quick.”

If you missed it, the newest set photos of Chris as Captain America feature him with a clean-shaven look.