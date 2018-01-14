Sun, 14 January 2018 at 1:42 am
Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Step Out for Date Night in WeHo
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber hold hands as they leave dinner at celeb hotspot Craig’s restaurant on Friday night (January 12) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 51-year-old model looked chic in navy trench coat over a black blouses and trousers while wearing leopard-print heels for date night with her hubby.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cindy Crawford
The day before, Cindy took to Instagram to share a cute selfie with Rande as they spent the day hanging out in Malibu.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber
Sponsored Links by ZergNet