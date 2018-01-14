Eddie Redmayne Teases Darker 'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel!

Eddie Redmayne is mobbed by fans as he arrives at a morning interview on Friday (January 12) in London, England.

The 36-year-old Oscar-winning actor looked handsome in a black coat over a red and navy striped sweater for his interview.

During his interview, Eddie shared some insight on the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald!

“We’ve just finished on Fantastic Beasts so that’s going to be coming out,” Eddie shared. “It does actually get a wee bit darker.”

The film is set to hits theaters on November 16, 2018!

Also pictured inside: Eddie Redmayne wearing a tan jacket while running errands on Thursday (January 11) in London.