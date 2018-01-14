Top Stories
Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

This Is a Scary Situation for Taylor Swift!

Sun, 14 January 2018 at 11:30 am

Kim Kardashian Posts Racy Photo Displaying Lots of Cleavage!

Kim Kardashian just shared a super sexy photo on Sunday morning (January 14)!

In the pic, the 37-year-old reality star showed off her cleavage and put her grill on display for her fans.

Kim captioned the photo, “Morning,” with the sun emoji. Kim got lots of compliments on the pic, pointing out her new mouth bling and her sexy photo.

If you missed it, be sure to watch the teaser for Keeping Up with the Kardashians major announcement episode, where some fans think Kylie Jenner will be revealing her pregnancy!

Check out the photo Kim just posted on social media…
