Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

This Is a Scary Situation for Taylor Swift!

Sun, 14 January 2018 at 2:19 am

Leslie Jones Takes on Oprah Winfrey's Potential Run for President on 'SNL' - Watch!

Leslie Jones Takes on Oprah Winfrey's Potential Run for President on 'SNL' - Watch!

Leslie Jones is commenting on Oprah Winfrey‘s potential bid for presidency as the mogul herself!

During tonight’s Saturday Night Live, the 50-year-old actress parodied Oprah while being joined by Chris Redd as Stedman Graham to discuss the possibility of running.

“I need to get white women back on track,” Leslie said while talking about the public’s voting habits. “Ever since I’ve been off the air they’ve been off the track.”

Leslie as Oprah then revealed the one potential opponent that she could lose to.

“All my life I’ve lost to bread,” Leslie joked. “Please don’t make me run against bread!”

Watch below!

Weekend Update: Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham – SNL
    SNL and Leslie Jones are brilliant!