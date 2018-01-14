Naya Rivera Makes First Public Appearance Since Arrest at Winter TCAs 2018

Naya Rivera is all smiles as she speaks on stage at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour on Saturday (January 13) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress looked super cool in a sleeve-less band T-shirt, denim skirt, and thigh-high leather boots as she stepped out to promote her upcoming new YouTube show Step Up: High Water.

This is the first time Naya has made a public appearance since her Thanksgiving weekend arrest for allegedly assaulting estranged husband Ryan Dorsey.

