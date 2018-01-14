Naya Rivera Makes First Public Appearance Since Arrest at Winter TCAs 2018

Top Stories
Sun, 14 January 2018 at 3:00 am

Naya Rivera is all smiles as she speaks on stage at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour on Saturday (January 13) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress looked super cool in a sleeve-less band T-shirt, denim skirt, and thigh-high leather boots as she stepped out to promote her upcoming new YouTube show Step Up: High Water.

This is the first time Naya has made a public appearance since her Thanksgiving weekend arrest for allegedly assaulting estranged husband Ryan Dorsey.

  • Just Saying

    So this WOMAN beats up her husband infront of their two year old son (and in public?), gets arrested for it and has to pay a fine to get out of JAIL, yet still gets to walk red carpets with a smile on her face and zero scrutiny from “feminists” as if it never happened. Johnny Depp on the other hand, never had history of domestic abuse (like scAmber Heard did) was never arrested for any allegation Heard made, there was never proof apart from a video of him throwing a tantrum while drunk, yet people still brings out the pitch forks whenever there is an article about him, and insisted on him being kicked out of the Fantastic Beasts movie for “being a domestic abuser”.

    This double standard, and the “all men are trash” narrative, are a few of the things “feminists” these days need to leave behind if they want to be taken seriously.