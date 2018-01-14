Top Stories
Sun, 14 January 2018 at 9:08 am

Oprah Winfrey's Clap Back at This Troll is Perfect

Oprah Winfrey's Clap Back at This Troll is Perfect

Oprah Winfrey was not having any of this troll!

Oprah took to Instagram last night (January 13) to post a video of her interviewing Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, America Ferrera, Tracee Ellis Ross, Natalie Portman, Kathleen Kennedy, and Nina Shaw about Time’s Up, airing on CBS Sunday Morning.

In the comments, a troll wrote, “I don’t like you.”

Oprah responded to the troll, writing, “Then why are [you] here on this feed? Life is too short to follow and engage with people [you] don’t like. Peace out.”

In addition to responding to the troll, she also responded to others with positive messages, some of which you can read below.
Photos: Getty, Instagram
