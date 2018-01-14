Top Stories
Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

This Is a Scary Situation for Taylor Swift!

This Is a Scary Situation for Taylor Swift!

Sun, 14 January 2018 at 10:33 am

Sam Rockwell Drops F-Bomb During 'SNL' (Video)

Sam Rockwell Drops F-Bomb During 'SNL' (Video)

Whoops! Sam Rockwell dropped the F-bomb while hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday (January 13) and it was not bleeped out.

It happened during a sketch with Cecily Strong and Mikey Day, who were playing a pair of obnoxious kids.

Sam had a flub, and reacted by saying, “You can’t be this f–ing stupid!”

Both Cecily and Mikey clearly realized what had happened, but kept playing along anyway.

Sam‘s line was bleeped out for the broadcast on the West Coast.

You can watch the clip of what happened here if you missed it.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cecily Strong, Mikey Day, Sam Rockwell, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Cruise returns to Mission Impossible 6 set in London - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus missed out on another Hannah Montana reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Hyland and Tomi Lahren got into a Twitter war - TooFab
  • Sam Rockwell drops F-bomb on Saturday Night Live - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List celebrates Kiss a Ginger Day with her boyfriend! - Just Jared Jr