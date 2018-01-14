Sam Rockwell Drops F-Bomb During 'SNL' (Video)

Whoops! Sam Rockwell dropped the F-bomb while hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday (January 13) and it was not bleeped out.

It happened during a sketch with Cecily Strong and Mikey Day, who were playing a pair of obnoxious kids.

Sam had a flub, and reacted by saying, “You can’t be this f–ing stupid!”

Both Cecily and Mikey clearly realized what had happened, but kept playing along anyway.

Sam‘s line was bleeped out for the broadcast on the West Coast.

You can watch the clip of what happened here if you missed it.