Sun, 14 January 2018 at 7:00 am

Timothee Chalamet Joins 'Call Me By Your Name' Director Luca Guadagnino at Critics Association Awards

Timothee Chalamet Joins 'Call Me By Your Name' Director Luca Guadagnino at Critics Association Awards

Timothee Chalamet is joined by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino as they arrive at the 2018 LA Film Critics Association Awards on Saturday night (January 13) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actor looked handsome in a black blazer over a black T-shirt for the event.

Other stars at the event included Laurie Metcalf, Willem Dafoe and wife Giada Colagrande, Get Out director Jordan Peele, Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig, and The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro.

Photos: Getty
