Sun, 14 January 2018 at 10:58 am

Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, & Eddie Redmayne Premiere 'Early Man' in London!

Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, & Eddie Redmayne Premiere 'Early Man' in London!

Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, and Eddie Redmayne pose for some pictures together at the Early Man world premiere held at BFI IMAX on Sunday (January 14) in London, England.

Also seen at the event was Eddie‘s wife Hannah, who is pregnant with their second child!

Early Man hits theaters on February 16 in the USA and January 26 in the UK. Be sure to check it out! Tom, Maisie, and Eddie voice three of the leading roles in the film.

