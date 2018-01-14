Top Stories
Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Pictured Together on Dinner Date

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey is 'Not Happy' About Justin Bieber Reunion

This Is a Scary Situation for Taylor Swift!

Sun, 14 January 2018 at 12:25 am

Will Smith Climbs the Sydney Harbor Bridge in Australia!

Will Smith Climbs the Sydney Harbor Bridge in Australia!

Will Smith is all smiles as he suits to climb the Sydney Harbor Bridge on Saturday afternoon (January 13) in Sydney, Australia.

The 49-year-old actor was joined by a group of friends as he spent the afternoon climbing the iconic bridge.

Will has been Australia for the past few days promoting his new Netflix movie Bright.

After landing, Will took to Instagram to share a selfie in front of the Sydney Opera House.

What Up, Sydney? Ya’ Boy is in the Buildin’

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

