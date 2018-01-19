Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 6:03 pm

Ansel Elgort & Timothee Chalamet's Drama Teacher Reveals What They Were Like in High School

Ansel Elgort and Timothee Chalamet‘s high school drama teacher is giving fans an inside look at what they were like back then!

The 23-year-old Baby Driver actor and the 22-year-old Call Me by Your Name star were both nominated for a best-actor Golden Globe award this year, but before that, they both attended LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

“[Ansel] was a freshman, but not in my class,” Mr. Harry Shifman told Vanity Fair. “I don’t typically teach the freshman acting class, [but] I was watching the scenes. He was doing a scene . . . I’m not positive, but I think it was from Spring Awakening – the play, not the musical. I was totally blown away by him.”

“His partner was brilliant as well, but what really struck me was that he had this great look already,” he added. “He was 14, but he looked like a man. He was startlingly authentic and believable. His work was very honest – no artifice. You didn’t see him acting, and I believed him. I was so taken with him that I grabbed him for my acting studio the next year.”

Click inside to hear what else he had to say…

Timmy,” Harry went on about Timothee. “He auditioned for Hairspray and Guys and Dolls, and I didn’t cast him, but I did cast him as one of the male leads in Sweet Charity. He played Oscar.”

“There’s a very famous scene where he’s trapped in an elevator [with Charity], and I guess he’s kind of claustrophobic,” he shared. “I have to tell you something: in my entire life, and I’m in my mid-sixties, I have never seen a more brilliant comic performance [than] Timmy gave in that scene. I think pretty much anybody who saw it would say so. People will eventually know he’s an extraordinarily gifted comic actor as well.”

“I think there are many sides of both of these fellows that you haven’t seen yet,” Harry continued. “For one thing, Ansel – he’s a triple threat musical-theater performer. He’s doing [music] videos, and he’s composing. He’s got a couple of great tunes out there already. He’s actually a musical-theater performer. As Hugh Jackman can do a variety of skills, Ansel can as well.”

Timmy, his range . . . I think Greta Gerwig, her description of Timmy I read, I think is really apt,” he finished. “It is something along the lines of – what did she say? ‘He’s a young Christian Bale crossed with a young Daniel Day-Lewis with a little bit of Leonardo [DiCaprio] thrown in and a Mensa I.Q.’ I couldn’t put it any better than she did. To be as compelling, connected, and dimensional in their early twenties – I mean, where will they be when they’re 40?”
Credit: James Devaney; Photos: Getty
