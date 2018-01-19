Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss &amp; Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 7:06 pm

Black Time's Up Golden Globe Dresses Up For Auction

Black Time's Up Golden Globe Dresses Up For Auction

The black dresses that celebrities wore to the 2018 Golden Globes as part of the Time’s Up movement are now up for auction!

Celebs and designers partnered up with eBay and Condé Nast so that fans can bid on the dresses with proceeds directly benefiting the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

39 of the black gowns and tuxedos from the red carpet, including Reese Witherspoon’s Zac Posen gown to Zoe Kravitz’s Saint Laurent dress are now available to bid on.

“Through this auction that will take place on eBay, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we’re hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year’s historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the Time’s Up initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct,” Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour said in a statement.

To see all the dresses available for auction, visit eBay.com.

Photos: Getty
