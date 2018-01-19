Ethan Hawke & Rose Bryne Premiere 'Juliet, Naked' at Sundance 2018

Ethan Hawke and Rose Bryne are bringing their latest film to the 2018 Sundance Film Festival!

The co-stars stepped out at the premiere of Juliet, Naked on Friday (January 19) at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah.

They were also joined at the event by their cast mate Chris O’Dowd.

The film is based on the 2009 book of the same name by Nick Hornby.

It follows Annie and her unlikely transatlantic romance with faded singer-songwriter Tucker Crowe, who happens to be the subject of her boyfriend’s musical obsession.