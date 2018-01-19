Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 8:33 pm

Ewan McGregor & Eve Mavrakis Officially File For Divorce

Ewan McGregor has officially filed for divorce from his wife Eve Mavrakis.

Last October, it was revealed that the couple of 22 years had been separated since May and Ewan was seeing his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Ewan cited irreconcilable differences in his divorce documents and asked for joint custody of the couple’s children.

He also said he is willing to pay spousal support.

Meanwhile, Eve is asking sole physical custody of the children with visitation going to Ewan.

Ewan and Eve have been married since 1996 and share four children – Clara, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15, and Anouk, 6.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eve Mavrakis, Ewan McGregor

  • Vanity

    irreconcilable differences? how about he’s a cheating loser.

  • Esther


  • Sara

    What a horrible person! Marriage is a life long commitment, not just until something better comes around.