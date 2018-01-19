Hailee Steinfeld & Neil Patrick Harris Snap a Selfie Ahead of 'Lip Sync Battle' Performances (Video)

Hailee Steinfeld and Neil Patrick Harris paid tribute to Michael Jackson during Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration last night!

The 21-year-old actress and singer and the 44-year-old How I Met Your Mother actor posed for a selfie on stage during the event – hosted by Chrissy Teigen and LL Cool J – held at Dolby Theatre on Thursday (January 18) in Hollywood.

Hailee dazzled in two different looks, bringing down the house with a performance of Michael‘s “The Way You Make Me Feel,” and Neil nailed his performance of the King of Pop’s “Smooth Criminal.”

Additionally, Taraji P. Henson performed “Beat It,” Laverne Cox slayed her version of “Dirty Diana,” and the group all teamed up for a performance of “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin.’”

Watch all of the performances below, and tune for the season four premiere of Lip Sync Battle on Thursday (January 25) at 10pm ET/PT on Paramount Network.



Hailee Steinfeld’s “The Way You Make Me Feel” | Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration

Click inside to watch the rest of the performances…



Neil Patrick Harris Performs “Smooth Criminal” | Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration



Tarji P. Henson’s “Beat It” Highlights | Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration



Laverne Cox’s “Dirty Diana” Highlights | Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration



“Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” w/ the Stars! | Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration