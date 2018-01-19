Top Stories
Fri, 19 January 2018 at 11:18 pm

Issa Rae & Octavia Spencer Talk Time's Up Movement at Sundance 2018

Issa Rae & Octavia Spencer Talk Time's Up Movement at Sundance 2018

Issa Rae and Octavia Spencer kicked off the 2018 Sundance Film Festival with an important discussion!

The actresses stepped out for the Power Of Story: Culture Shift panel on Friday afternoon (January 19) in Park City, Utah.

They were joined by a group of other creators and thinkers for the discussion moderated by journalist Sarah Ellison which explored the power of media in shifting culture.

During the panel, Octavia opened up about the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement.

“People know good and bad behavior. Right now, this is a movement and moment that has to happen, it has to occur. But what we can’t allow to happen is that it becomes about women versus men. That’s not what this is about. We have to separate that out and make sure that we understand it’s about people who are being abused and to empower them. The only way to empower them is to hold those people accountable,” Octavia said.

Also pictured inside: Issa and Tessa Thompson attending the #HereWeAre brunch at the #TwitterLodge that morning.

