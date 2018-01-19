Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss &amp; Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 8:11 pm

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud & Faces Five Years in Jail

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud & Faces Five Years in Jail

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is facing jail time after pleading guilty to tax fraud.

The 36-year-old Jersey Shore star faces up to five years in prison for his charge of tax evasion.

His brother Marc, who worked with him, also faces up to three years in jail for aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.

“What the defendants admitted to today, quite simply, is tantamount to stealing money from their fellow taxpayers. All of us are required by law to pay our fair share of taxes. Celebrity status does not provide a free pass from this obligation,” U.S. Attorney Carpenito said.

The court did approve Mike‘s request to travel to Florida for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion show while under probation.

Mike‘s sentencing is set for April 25th.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mike Sorrentino, The Situation

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is speaking out about Kanye and Kim's baby Chicago - TMZ
  • Dylan Minette is teasing 13 Reasons Why season two - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall is making suggestions for her replacement in Sex and the City 3 - TooFab
  • The first trailer for Al Pachino's Paterno is here - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is opening up about her body insecurities - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina

    Damn. How’s he gonna get out of this situation?

  • Joy

    hahahahaha
    Well, laundry’s very important to him and according to prison movies they always have one of those they make you work in.

  • Dieter from Sprockets

    GTL..repeat

  • Esther


    Goℴgle is paying me 99 US dollars every hour to do job on apple laptop .. Work Some few peroid of time daily and have greater time together with your own friends … Any one can also do this offer…last Wednesday I got a great Chevroletafter just earning $9265 this past month .it looks the most rewarding but you can no longer forgive yourself if you do not go to this.!bx221j:↠↠↠ http://GoogleTeamOpenJobsFromHomeJobs/computer/jobs… ♥♥♥q♥♥♥a♥♥e♥♥n♥♥g♥♥♥t♥♥e♥a♥♥b♥l♥♥y♥♥♥u♥♥z♥♥♥v♥♥a♥u♥♥♥u♥s♥l♥♥p♥♥♥e♥♥♥f♥a♥♥n♥♥y:::::!vw691t:chgw