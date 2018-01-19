Robert Pattison Reveals His Unexpected First Job!

Robert Pattison looks so happy to be in the City of Love!

The 31-year-old actor was all smiles while heading out of a Dior store on Friday afternoon (January 19) in Paris, France.

He kept it causal in an olive green jacket paired with a black baseball cap and sunglasses.

Rob recently revealed his first job and it’s definitely not what you’d expect!

When asked to quickly think of his first ever occupation he said, “Sex. I don’t know why —I’m terrible at these things!”

He continued, “I mean, that’s the first one that came into my mind!”

We’re not quite sure if that counts as an official job but it definitely made for an interesting interview!

Check out all that Rob had to say at WMagazine.com.