Fri, 19 January 2018 at 10:36 pm

Vin Diesel Kicks Off 'Fast & Furious' Live Show in London

Vin Diesel Kicks Off 'Fast & Furious' Live Show in London

Vin Diesel helped celebrate the opening of the first Fast & Furious live show!

The 50-year-old actor stepped out at the premiere on Friday (January 19) at the 02 Arena in London, England.

The new live stunt show will be based on the movies and recreate the elaborate stunts from the films.

After the event, Vin took to his Instagram to share a photo where he can be seen watching the show.

“Tonight at the O2 arena…Blessed,” Vin captioned the photo.

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

