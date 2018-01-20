Cameron Diaz is All Smiles While Out to Lunch With a Friend
Cameron Diaz enjoyed an afternoon with a one of her gal pals!
The 45-year-old actress and her friend were spotted stepping out for lunch at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on Thursday (January 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
They looked like they were having a great time!
Cameron looked chic in a brown long-sleeve shirt underneath a beige blazer, along with jeans and beige oxfords.
She accessorized with hoop earrings and a brown purse.
