Sat, 20 January 2018 at 6:00 am

Cameron Diaz is All Smiles While Out to Lunch With a Friend

Cameron Diaz is All Smiles While Out to Lunch With a Friend

Cameron Diaz enjoyed an afternoon with a one of her gal pals!

The 45-year-old actress and her friend were spotted stepping out for lunch at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on Thursday (January 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cameron Diaz

They looked like they were having a great time!

Cameron looked chic in a brown long-sleeve shirt underneath a beige blazer, along with jeans and beige oxfords.

She accessorized with hoop earrings and a brown purse.

ICYMI, Cameron and her husband Benji Madden checked out a performance of Hamilton together last month.

Photos: Backgrid USA
