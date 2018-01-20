Chloe Sevigny Brings 'Lizzie' to Sundance Film Fest 2018!

Chloe Sevigny is premiering her new film at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival!

The 43-year-old actress stepped out at the premiere of Lizzie on Friday night (January 19) at the Park City Library in Park City, Utah.

Chloe hit the carpet in a furry coat but eventually removed it to reveal a shimmering black dress.

Lizzie is a psychological thriller based on the real life murders of the Borden family in 1892.

Chloe stars as murderer Lizzie Borden while her co-star Kristen Stewart, who was not at the premiere, plays the family’s live-in maid.