Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss &amp; Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 3:02 am

Chloe Sevigny Brings 'Lizzie' to Sundance Film Fest 2018!

Chloe Sevigny Brings 'Lizzie' to Sundance Film Fest 2018!

Chloe Sevigny is premiering her new film at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival!

The 43-year-old actress stepped out at the premiere of Lizzie on Friday night (January 19) at the Park City Library in Park City, Utah.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chloe Sevigny

Chloe hit the carpet in a furry coat but eventually removed it to reveal a shimmering black dress.

Lizzie is a psychological thriller based on the real life murders of the Borden family in 1892.

Chloe stars as murderer Lizzie Borden while her co-star Kristen Stewart, who was not at the premiere, plays the family’s live-in maid.
Just Jared on Facebook
chloe sevigny brings lizzie to sundance 01
chloe sevigny brings lizzie to sundance 02
chloe sevigny brings lizzie to sundance 03
chloe sevigny brings lizzie to sundance 04
chloe sevigny brings lizzie to sundance 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Chloe Sevigny

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is speaking out about Kanye and Kim's baby Chicago - TMZ
  • Dylan Minette is teasing 13 Reasons Why season two - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall is making suggestions for her replacement in Sex and the City 3 - TooFab
  • The first trailer for Al Pachino's Paterno is here - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is opening up about her body insecurities - Just Jared Jr
  • Dieter from Sprockets

    Oral fixation for her?

  • Esther


    Goℴgle is paying me 99 US dollars every hour to do job on apple laptop .. Work Some few peroid of time daily and have greater time together with your own friends … Any one can also do this offer…last Wednesday I got a great Chevroletafter just earning $9265 this past month .it looks the most rewarding but you can no longer forgive yourself if you do not go to this.!ce72w:=>>=>> http://GoogleOnlineEasyOpenWorkFromHome/online/easytasks… ♥o♥♥n♥g♥♥b♥♥♥z♥i♥m♥♥k♥♥w♥♥♥b♥l♥p♥m♥♥♥v♥♥g♥r♥♥b♥s♥♥♥d♥♥♥z♥c♥♥♥o♥♥♥r♥♥n♥l:::::!we943a:chg