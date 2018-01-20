Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Top Stories
Sat, 20 January 2018 at 12:13 am

Congratulations to Darren Criss and Mia Swier!

The longtime couple just announced that they’re engaged after over seven years of dating!

Darren took to his Instagram so share the amazing news and to post the sweetest photo of the smiling duo.

Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage,” Darren wrote.

So cute! Congratulations Darren and Mia!

A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
    I was wondering if they’d ever get engaged, congrats to them!

  • C.C.

    240′s era

  • Dieter from Sprockets

    he is not a homosexual people

  • Esther


  • Jamie

    I’ve always wondered about that since there have been so many rumors about him over the years.

  • Péter PHorváth

    wow, just in the middle of promoting versace starring you AN ENGAGEMENT??? what a PR- coincidence…!!