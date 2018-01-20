Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Congratulations to Darren Criss and Mia Swier!

The longtime couple just announced that they’re engaged after over seven years of dating!

Darren took to his Instagram so share the amazing news and to post the sweetest photo of the smiling duo.

“Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage,” Darren wrote.

So cute! Congratulations Darren and Mia!