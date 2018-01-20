Drake Drops Two New Surprise Tracks 'God's Plan' & 'Diplomatic Immunity' - Listen Now!

Drake just surprised fans and dropped two brand new songs!

The 31-year-old musician released “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” on Friday night (January 19) as part of his Scary Hours EP.

Drake took to his Instagram to announce the unepxcted new project, writing, “GODS PLAN AND DIPLOMATIC IMMUNITY LIVE ON ALL PLATFORMS WORLDWIDE MIDNIGHT.”

One of the new songs even gives a nod to Drake‘s rumored relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

On “Diplomatic Immunity,” Drake raps “2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J. Lo.”

The songs mark Drake‘s first music since his More Life playlist back in March of 2017.

Listen to Drake‘s new songs below…