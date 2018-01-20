Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 3:17 am

Drake Drops Two New Surprise Tracks 'God's Plan' & 'Diplomatic Immunity' - Listen Now!

Drake Drops Two New Surprise Tracks 'God's Plan' & 'Diplomatic Immunity' - Listen Now!

Drake just surprised fans and dropped two brand new songs!

The 31-year-old musician released “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” on Friday night (January 19) as part of his Scary Hours EP.

Drake took to his Instagram to announce the unepxcted new project, writing, “GODS PLAN AND DIPLOMATIC IMMUNITY LIVE ON ALL PLATFORMS WORLDWIDE MIDNIGHT.”

One of the new songs even gives a nod to Drake‘s rumored relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

On “Diplomatic Immunity,” Drake raps “2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J. Lo.

The songs mark Drake‘s first music since his More Life playlist back in March of 2017.

Listen to Drake‘s new songs below…
Photos: Getty
